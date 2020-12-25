Google's gaming platform Stadia to receive four games in January 2021

-
ALSO READ
400 new games set to arrive on Google Stadia game streaming service
Google Stadia coming to Apple iPhone, iPad in 2021 through web app: Report
Amazon enters game-streaming market, set to challenge Google, Microsoft
Flipkart bolsters gaming strategy, acquires gaming startup Mech Mocha
Video game prices going up as firms try to raise standard rate to $70
-
Google's game streaming platform Stadia will receive four new games to its collection as part of Stadia Pro in January 2021.
The games include Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami, reports 9To5Google.
Figment costs $19.99, though the musical journey is currently on discount for $11.99. F1 2020 is the most expensive game being offered in this batch at $59.99, currently $29.99.
Ary and the Secret of Seasons and Hotline Miami will be available for $39.99 and $9.99 respectively.
Currently, there are over 30 games available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription that costs $9.99 (roughly Rs 740) per month.
Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service.
In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.
Meanwhile, Google is offering a trial to Stadia Pro Cloud game streaming service completely free of charge, not even requiring a payment method upfront.
One-month trials have been available since April of this year when the free tier launched, but have always required a payment method in advance so the trial can automatically continue when the free month ends.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU