Government forcibly retires five CBI officers, senior advocate

The central government has compulsorily retired five officers and a senior public prosecutor, sources said on Tuesday.

The officers and the advocate were removed in public interest under clause 56 (j) of Fundamental Rules, they said.

The clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules gives absolute right to the government to retire any government servant, fulfilling the criteria of age and service, in public interest by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such a notice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)