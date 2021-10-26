Government forcibly retires five CBI officers, senior advocate

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI detains six persons in Howrah
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI starts probe, registers nine cases so far
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
FBI, CBI discuss crime trends, including rising telemarketing fraud
Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIR filed by CBI
-
The central government has compulsorily retired five CBI officers and a senior public prosecutor, sources said on Tuesday.
The officers and the advocate were removed in public interest under clause 56 (j) of Fundamental Rules, they said.
The clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules gives absolute right to the government to retire any government servant, fulfilling the criteria of age and service, in public interest by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such a notice.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU