Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede in Delhi to meet NCB chief

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is heading the probe into Mumbai's high profile drugs case, on Tuesday reached the head office here to meet chief S.N. Pradhan.
Mumbai NCB arrested Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan in the cruise drug case investigation on October 2.
The official reached Delhi Monday night to meet the Director General of NCB in connection with bribery allegations.
According to reports, he may be questioned on the bribery allegations. When Wankhede reached the NCB office from second gate, some people had gathered there in his support.
However, while interacting with the media after reaching Delhi late on Monday night, Wankhede refuted the allegations against him as "baseless."
