Government liberalises income criteria for grant of family pension

The Centre has issued instructions to liberalise the income criteria for eligibility of a deceased government servant or pensioner's family member for pension, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.
The relaxation is granted for family pension to differently-abled survivors as they require greater medical care and financial assistance.
"The government is of the view that the income criteria for eligibility for family pension, applicable in the case of other family members, may not be applied in the case of a child/sibling suffering from a disability," he said.
The government has reviewed and decided that the income criteria for eligibility for family pension to such children/siblings shall commensurate with the amount of the entitled family pension in their case, the minister of state for personnel.
The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has issued instructions on Monday for a child/sibling of a deceased government servant/pensioner suffering from a mental or physical disability, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.
They shall be eligible for family pension for life if the overall income is less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate -- 30 per cent -- of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner, plus the dearness relief admissible thereon, the statement said.
As per Rule 54(6) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, a child/sibling of a deceased government servant or pensioner, who is mentally or physically challenged, is eligible for family pension for life if he or she is suffering a disability that renders him unable to earn his livelihood, it said.
Presently, family member, including a child/sibling suffering from a disability, is deemed to be earning his livelihood if the income from sources other than family pension is equal to or more than the minimum family pension -- Rs 9,000 -- and the dearness relief admissible thereon, the statement said.
In the case of a child/sibling, who is mentally or physically challenged, is presently not in receipt of a family pension due to non-fulfilment of the earlier income criteria, family pension shall be granted on the fulfilment of the new income criteria and other conditions for grant of family pension, it said.
The financial benefits, shall, however, accrue prospectively and no arrears for the period from the date of death shall be admissible, the statement said.
