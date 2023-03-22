JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt approves installation of 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Ambedkar

The ground-breaking ceremony for the project will be performed on April 14, Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the MP said

Topics
B R Ambedkar | statues | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Latur 

Ambedkar, Parliament, Winter Session, Statue
Representative Image

The Maharashtra government has given approval for a 75-feet tall 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Dr B. R. Ambedkar in Latur city, local MP Sudhakar Shrangare said on Wednesday.

He had submitted a proposal in this regard, he said. On Tuesday, the state government issued an order regarding the statue and also the beautification of the Ambedkar Park in the city, the BJP MP said, adding that Rs 10 crore have been sanctioned for the entire project. Shrangare had last year installed a 75-feet replica of Ambedkar's statue and there was a demand from some organizations that a permanent statue should be installed in the city. The ground-breaking ceremony for the project will be performed on April 14, Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the MP said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:21 IST

