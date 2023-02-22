JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

Govt asks all states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission

The Ministry of Education has directed all states and Union Territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years

Topics
Education ministry | national education policy | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

school, education, primary, children, kids, student, teachers
Representative Image

The Ministry of Education has directed all states and Union Territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education and then Classes 1 and 2.

"The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to class 2. This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centers," a senior MoE official said.

"The Ministry has directed State Governments and UT administrations to align their age to admission with the policy and provide admission to class 1 at the age of six years and above," the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 16:42 IST

