Business Standard

Govt extends suspension of scheduled international flights till Jan 31

The announcement comes at a time when the Omicron variant of coronavirus looms large

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
Representational image

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday extended ban on scheduled international flights till January 31, 2022 as the threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus looms large.

The extension comes at a time when the government rolled back its earlier decision to resume the flights, which have been suspended since March-end of 2020, from December 15, 2021.

First Published: Thu, December 09 2021. 18:34 IST

