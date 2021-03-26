Govt extends validity of driving licence, vehicle documents till Jun

The government on Fridayextended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) andpermitstill June30,2021, in viewofthe ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an advisory to states, the Ministryof Road Transportand Highways (MoRTH) said it is extending the validity of fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents whose extension of validity could not be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

It had earlier issued advisories datedMarch30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020, in connection with extensionofvalidityofdocuments related tothe MotorVehicles Act, 1988, and CentralMotorVehicleRules, 1989.

It is advised that thevalidityofthe documents that have expired since February 1,, the same may be treated to be validtillJune 30, 2021, the ministry said in an advisory to states.

Enforcement authorities are advised to treat suchdocumentsvalidtillJune30, 2021, the MoRTH said adding that "this will help out citizens in availing transport-related services".

Stating that this may be last advisory in this regard, the ministry has asked thestates to implement this advisory in letter and spirit, so that citizens are not harassed or face difficulties.

Earlier through various notifications, it was advised that thevalidityoffitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be validtillMarch31, 2021.

