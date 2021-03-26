Holi, Shab-e-Barat celebrations banned in Nagpur amid rising Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Nagpur coronavirus update: 236 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths reported
Nagpur coronavirus update: Case count goes up by 540; tally crosses 90,000
Maharashtra: Nagpur's Covid-19 count goes up by 342; 12 more die
Nagpur district records 596 new Covid-19 cases; five more deaths
Nagpur district reports 385 fresh coronavirus cases, 401 recoveries
-
The civic body in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Friday issued a notification banning Holi celebrations and Shab-e-Barat processions in public and private places amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The state government has already imposed strict restrictions in Nagpur till March 31.
According to an order issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, not more than five people will be permitted to gather at public places during the festivals on March 28 and 29.
Holi celebrations and Shab-e-Barat processions will not be permitted in private and public spaces, the notification stated.
The NMC has further stated that all private establishments, offices, shops, markets and libraries will remain shut on March 29.
Apart from this, all stand-alone grocery, vegetable, and meat shops will have to down their shutters after 1 pm on March 29, it was stated.
Nagpur district recorded a single-day spike of 3,579 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths on Thursday, an official said.
The tally of infections in the district has now reached 2,07,067, while the toll has risen to 4,784, the official said.
As many as 1,67,464 patients have recovered from the infection so far, he said, adding that the district is now left with 34,819 active cases.
With the addition of 16,064 swab samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted in the district has reached 15,41,183.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU