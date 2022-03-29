Govt has taken measures to recognise contribution of ex-PMs: Modi

-
Weeks before inauguration of Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has taken measures to recognise the contribution of all the former Prime Ministers.
Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here, Modi talked about the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (PM Museum), which is likely to be inaugurated on April 14.
It is learnt that the Prime Minister said that his government has ensured to recognise the contribution of all the former Prime Ministers.
"The Prime Minister told us that the BJP government has ensured that the contribution of all the former Prime Ministers must be recognised. He (Prime Minister Modi) also said that it is only the NDA government that has taken necessary steps to recognise the contribution of former Prime Ministers," a BJP MP said.
The PM Museum will showcase life and times of all 14 former Prime Ministers of the country so far. Sources said that equal space and importance has been ensured for all the former Prime Ministers as per the duration of their tenures.
"The Prime Minister's Office wants this place to celebrate the country's history, irrespective of whichever party is in power," sources said.
