BIMSTEC states must collectively combat terrorism, extremism: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism and violent extremism as he emphasised India's commitment to intensify, expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime.
Speaking at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo, Jaishankar also said that cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and motor vehicles movement are key.
"Must also collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking," he tweeted.
"Emphasised our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation," he said in another tweet.
"Will encourage active business collaboration and common projects to this end. Cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and motor vehicles movement are key," Jaishankar tweeted.
He also thanked Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality.
Jaishanker said that he was looking forward to the adoption of the Charter and Master Plan at the Summit on Wednesday.
Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the grouping BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the virtual summit of the BIMSTEC grouping on March 30, which is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement among its member countries.
Jaishankar arrived here on Monday and held bilateral talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership. This is his first visit to the island nation since India extended an economic relief package to bail Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.
