Business Standard

Govt inquires pharma firms' stock, adequacy of Covid management drugs

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs amid rise in coronavirus cases in some countries

Topics
Coronavirus | pharmaceutical firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Photo: PTI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those for Covid management, in the supply chain up to the retail level amid rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.

He reviewed the status, adequacy of COVID-19 management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a virtual conference here so that India is equipped to effectively handle any situation.

This review meeting was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, an official statement said.

Through a presentation, the minister was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario.

Mandaviya appreciated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the pandemic in the country, the statement said.

"India's pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries," he said.

This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines, he stressed.

The pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario, the statement said.

They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for Covid management, it said.

They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including Covid drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level.

The pharma companies expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of COVID drugs, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:03 IST

