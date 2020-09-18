Govt launches contest to develop smart water supply monitoring system

The government has launched an information and communications technology (ICT) contest to create innovative, modular and cost-effective solution to develop a smart measurement and monitoring system to be deployed at the village level, according to an official statement on Friday.

Jal Jeevan Mission, in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has launched the challenge and will be inviting proposals from Indian firms, including start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises.

(JJM) aims at providing tap water connection to every rural household by 2024.

This necessitates the use of modern technology in systematic monitoring of the programme and to capture service delivery data automatically for ensuring the quality of services. Digitalisation of infrastructure has the potential to solve some of the biggest societal problems facing the nation. More importantly, it will help anticipate and address future challenges, the statement said.

This grand challenge will harness the vibrant IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystems of India for creating a smart rural water supply ecosystem. This challenge will provide opportunity to work for the cause of and to assure potable water supply through Functional Household Tap Connections to every rural household, it said.

The challenge will provide support at ideation, prototype development and deployment stage.

The pilot will be conducted at 100 villages. The best solution will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and runner-ups will get a prize of Rs 20 lakh each.

The successful developers will be given an opportunity to join the MEITY-supported incubator/centres of excellence for further nurturing of their solution. This will boost the idea and thrust of initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India and Make in India, the statement added.

