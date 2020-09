Andhra, Karnataka CMs to lay foundation stone for Tirumala shrine complex

The foundation stones for a



multi-crore rupee pilgrim amenities complex and a marriage hall at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, near here, would be laid on September 24.

Karnataka Chief Minister and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister would jointly lay the foundation stones, chairman of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom (TTD) Board YV Subba Reddy told reporters on Friday.

Before the stone-laying function, the two Chief Ministers would visit the shrine together and offer prayers to the Lord, the TTD official said.

The nine-day annual 'Brahmotsavam' of the Lord that commences on Saturday would be conducted in the shrine without the participation of devotees due to the COVID-19 norms, he said.

As per the age-old custom, Jaganmohan Reddy, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, would offer a set of silk cloth to the hill temple on September 23, he said.

Karnataka government would fund the construction of the complexes and TTD would build them based on the design submitted by the neighbouring state, the official added.

