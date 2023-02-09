JUST IN
Nagaland elections: EC finds nomination of over 200 applicants invalid
Top headlines: MSCI to review Adani Group securities, Maaza to go global
Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund
Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform
Live: JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
No traffic disruption for President Murmu's visit: Gurgaon commissioner
Himachal CM Sukhu meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects
After 500 yrs, Lord Ram will adorn throne in Ayodhya within a year: UP CM
Revised FDI policy in space sector nearing final approval: Jitendra Singh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
G20: First Environment and Climate Sustainability meeting begins today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt making holistic efforts for wildlife sustainability: Scindia

With such plans, the effort is to ensure a safe environment for wildlife animals, the minister said

Topics
Jyotiraditya Scindia | wildlife | Sustainability

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI)

The government is making holistic efforts to ensure wildlife sustainability and protection, with the strategy focussed on four key pillars, including infrastructure, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters here on the Union government's initiatives for wildlife conservation since 2014, Scindia said a 360 degrees approach has been adopted and emphasised the importance of "animal passage plans" along with development.

With such plans, the effort is to ensure a safe environment for wildlife animals, the minister said.

The strategy for wildlife conservation is focused on four pillars -- population, policy, people and infrastructure, Scindia added.

He is in charge of ministries of civil aviation and steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jyotiraditya Scindia

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 11:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU