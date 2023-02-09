JUST IN
Nagaland elections: EC finds nomination of over 200 applicants invalid
Top headlines: MSCI to review Adani Group securities, Maaza to go global
Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund
Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform
Live: JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
No traffic disruption for President Murmu's visit: Gurgaon commissioner
Himachal CM Sukhu meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects
After 500 yrs, Lord Ram will adorn throne in Ayodhya within a year: UP CM
Revised FDI policy in space sector nearing final approval: Jitendra Singh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nagaland elections: EC finds nomination of over 200 applicants invalid
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

G20: First Environment and Climate Sustainability meeting begins today

The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, under India's G20 presidency, will be held here from February 9 to 11.

Topics
G20  | G20 meeting | India

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

India's G20 Presidency logo
India's G20 Presidency logo

The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, under India's G20 presidency, will be held here from February 9 to 11.

Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference will be chaired by Secretary in the ministry, Leena Nandan. With the goal of adopting an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, several delegates from G20 countries along with representatives of international organisations will participate in this meeting. As a matter of priority, the working group will be focusing on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity; promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy; and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy.

LiFE is an "important and cross cutting" theme across all three priorities, officials said, adding that the three-day meeting includes an event on ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enrichment practices. The subsequent meetings will take place at Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Over 200 G20 meetings on various themes are scheduled to be held during the country's year-long presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU