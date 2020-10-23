Maharashtra govt's rain package betrayed trust of farmers: Fadnavis

-
ALSO READ
Fadnavis to tour Maharashtra's rain-affected districts from Oct 19
Fadnavis hits out at Maharashtra govt over crop damage assessment
Increase Covid-19 tests in Maharashtra to curb case count: Fadnavis
BJP appoints ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge
Fight coronavirus, not Oppn or Kangana Ranaut, Fadnavis tells Thackeray
-
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition
Devendra Fadnavis on Friday criticised the Uddhav Thackeray- led government's Rs 10,000-crore assistance to rain-affected people, saying the announcement "betrayed" the trust of farmers.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister announced Rs 10,000 crore aid to rain-affected people in the state, including farmers, and said the relief will be provided by Diwali.
Referring to the demands made by Thackeray during the crop loss last year, when he was a BJP ally, Fadnavis said, "Earlier, Thackeray himself had demanded financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 per hectare for rain-affected farmers. He had even demanded compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare. But today's announcement has betrayed the trust of farmers."
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was showing budgeted provisions as a special package and trying to portray a false picture of helping farmers, the BJP leader alleged.
"It is a lame excuse to point the finger at the Centre for not helping the state at the time of a natural crisis. It is an attempt to hide the MVA government's failure," he alleged.
While announcing the relief package, Thackeray claimed that the Maharashtra government is yet to receive a total of around Rs 38,000 crore from the Centre.
Heavy rains and floods last week claimed several lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, which also left crops on lakhs of hectares damaged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU