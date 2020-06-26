Compact SUV Hyundai Venue crosses 100,000 sales-mark since launch last year

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai to pass BS-VI transition cost to buyers in phases amid slowdown
Hyundai Motor India opens bookings for upcoming compact sedan Aura
Hyundai Motor sales down nearly 10% to 50,135 units in December
Hyundai expects to roll out mass market electric vehicle in 3 years
How Hyundai's Creta beat the odds to become most sold car in May
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said its compact SUV Venue has crossed the one lakh sales-mark since its launch last year.
The company said it has sold 97,400 units of the model in the domestic market and 7,400 units in the international market.
"Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered gully connected technology for customers," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.
The auto major said the Venue is the highest selling sub four-meter compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the January-May period of 2020.
The company said over 15,000 units of the model have been sold with Kappa one litre-petrol engine mated with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Customers have also opted for diesel trims and the ones with BlueLink connected technology, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)