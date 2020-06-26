JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Changes and challenges for automakers as India eases coronavirus lockdown
Business Standard

Compact SUV Hyundai Venue crosses 100,000 sales-mark since launch last year

Hyundai Motor on Friday said its compact SUV Venue has crossed the 100,000 sales-mark since its launch last year

Topics
Hyundai Verna | Hyundai Motor India  | Car sales

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said its compact SUV Venue has crossed the one lakh sales-mark since its launch last year.

The company said it has sold 97,400 units of the model in the domestic market and 7,400 units in the international market.

"Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered gully connected technology for customers," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

The auto major said the Venue is the highest selling sub four-meter compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the January-May period of 2020.

The company said over 15,000 units of the model have been sold with Kappa one litre-petrol engine mated with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Customers have also opted for diesel trims and the ones with BlueLink connected technology, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 12:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY