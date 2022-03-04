Govt panel recommends EUA for Covid vaccine Covovax for 12-17 age group

-
ALSO READ
Serum Institute seeks EUA for its Covovax vaccine for 12-17 yrs age group
Govt panel recommends EUA for Covovax, Corbevax, Covid pill molnupiravir
DCGI seeks more data from SII over emergency authorisation for Covovax
WHO emergency use authorisation to Covaxin delayed till October 5
Capitol riots panel threatens contempt vote after Mark Meadows withdraws
-
An expert panel of the country's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 age group, official sources said on Friday.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situation in adults on December 28. It has not yet been included in the country's vaccination drive.
Prakash Kumar Singh, Director-Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), had submitted an application to the DCGI on February 21, seeking EUA for Covovax for the 12 to 17 years age group.
The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday deliberated on SII's application and recommended granting EUA to Covovax. The recommendation will be sent to the DCGI for approval, sources said.
In the EUA application, Singh is learnt to have stated that data from two studies on about 2,700 children aged 12 to 17 years show that Covovax is highly efficacious, immunogenic, safe and well tolerated in this age group of children.
"This approval will not only be beneficial for our country alone, but will benefit the entire world, fulfilling our Prime Minister's vision of 'Making in india for the World'. In line with the philosophy of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, we are sure that Covovax will play an important role to protect children of our country and world at large against COVID-19 disease and will keep our national flag flying high globally," an official source had quoted Singh as having stated in the application earlier.
Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and also granted emergency use listing by WHO on December 2017,2020. India has been using Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to vaccinate adolescents between 15-18 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU