Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 525 fresh cases, nine deaths

on Friday recorded 525 new cases and nine pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The new cases included 206 variant infections, all reported from Pune city.

On Thursday, had reported 467 new cases and 12 deaths.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,67,916, and death toll reached 1,43,727.

So far, a total of 5,211 cases have been reported in the state. Of these, 4,629 patients have fully recovered, the health department said.

There are now 4,476 active patients in

As many as 992 patients were discharged since Thursday evening, taking the total of recoveries to



77, 15,711. The recovery rate is 98.07 per cent.

Of eight administrative circles in the state (each comprising several districts), Pune circle reported 206 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Mumbai (131), Nashik (71), Nagpur (42), Kolhapur (30), Aurangabad (18), Akola (14) and Latur circle (13).

Pune circle reported three deaths, Nashik and Akola recorded two deaths each and Latur and Mumbai circles one death each.

As many as 72,213 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 7,81,38,182.

Currently 28,878 people are in home quarantine and 595 are in institutional quarantine.

