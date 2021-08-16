Govt puts curbs on export of Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits

-
-
The government on Monday imposed restrictions on export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits amid several experts warning of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits... has been put under restricted category, with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
Exporters have to seek licence or permission from the DGFT to ship items under the restricted category. Such restrictions are aimed at increasing the domestic availability of the kits.
Several experts have been warning of a possible third wave of the pandemic hitting the country in the near future.
The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 3,22,25,513 on Monday and the death toll climbed to 4,31,642, according to the Union health ministry data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
