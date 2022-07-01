Govt strictly warns edtech companies against unfair trade practices

-
ALSO READ
Govt to issue framework to stop restaurants from levying service charge
Consumer rights regulator issues notice to Ola, Uber over trade practices
MCC's new code removes run-out at non-striker's end from unfair play laws
RBI cancels registration of 5 NBFCs, cites 'irregular' lending practices
Britain's regulator launches second probe into Google's ad practices
-
The government on Friday warned edtech companies against indulging in unfair trade practices, including misleading advertisements, and said it will be forced to bring stringent guidelines if there is no self regulation by the industry players.
The increase in fake review in the edtech space and ways to curb it were also dicussed during a meeting by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh with self-regulatory body India Edtech Consortium (IEC) and other industry players in the national capital.
IEC runs under the aegis of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
The meeting was attended by representatives of IAMAI, along with IEC member companies, including upGrad, BYJU'S, Unacademy, Vedantu, Great Learning, WhiteHat Jr. and Sunstone.
"If self-regulation does not curb the unfair trade practices, then stringent guidelines would require to be formulated for ensuring transparency," Singh said at the meeting.
Issues pertaining to unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements related to the Indian edtech sector figured prominently during the meeting, according to an official statement.
The secretary discussed ways to better manage consumer interests across the edtech ecosystem.
Singh pointed out that it has been reported that certain advertisements and practices do not seem to conform to prevalent guidelines and existing regulations.
Therefore, it is imperative to work together to maintain robust checkpoints that align with the consumers' interests, he said.
A recent report by Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said that education category was the largest violator of advertising code in 2021-22.
Singh also advised IEC to continue with their positive efforts to serve the ecosystem and form a joint working group with relevant stakeholders to create Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
IEC comprises Indian startups and represents 95 per cent of the Indian learner community.
As part of the agenda, the industry members discussed the need to further enhance the Indian edtech ecosystem to better safeguard consumer interests, through seamless, transparent, and feasible offerings for consumers.
The industry members also briefed the secretary about the progress of the IEC and the direction of ongoing efforts to improve awareness and welfare of learners, the statement said.
In recent months, the government has been cracking down on cab aggregators, restaurant owners and food delivery platforms for unfair business practices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU