NTPC's 100 MW floating solar project becomes fully operational in Telangana

NTPC on Friday said its 100 megawatt (MW)floating solar photovoltaic project in Telangana has become fully operational.
"Consequent upon successful commissioning, last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV project at Ramagundam, Telangana is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 01.07.2022," it said in a BSE filing.
With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54,769.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity is 69,134.20 MW.
The company did not provide any financial details of the project.
