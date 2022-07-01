JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

India likely to receive 94% to 106% of expected monsoon rain in July

Normal, above normal rainfall for north, central, south India in July: IMD
Business Standard

NTPC's 100 MW floating solar project becomes fully operational in Telangana

NTPC on Friday said its 100 megawatt (MW)floating solar photovoltaic project in Telangana has become fully operational.

Topics
Telangana govt | NTPC growth | solar projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects
NTPC

NTPC on Friday said its 100 megawatt (MW)floating solar photovoltaic project in Telangana has become fully operational.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV project at Ramagundam, Telangana is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 01.07.2022," it said in a BSE filing.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54,769.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity is 69,134.20 MW.

The company did not provide any financial details of the project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 01 2022. 15:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU