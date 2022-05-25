JUST IN

RBI cancels registration of 5 NBFCs, cites 'irregular' lending practices

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it has cancelled Certificate of Registration of five NBFCs for violation of norms related to outsourcing and fair practices code in their digital lending operations.

Reserve Bank of India | NBFCs

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it has cancelled Certificate of Registration (CoR) of five NBFCs for violation of norms related to outsourcing and fair practices code in their digital lending operations.

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) whose CoR stands cancelled are: UMB Securities Ltd, Anashri Finvest, Chadha Finance, Alexcy Tracon, and Jhuria Financial Services.

"The CoR of the (five) NBFCs have been cancelled on account of violation of RBI guidelines on outsourcing and Fair Practices Code in their digital lending operations undertaken through third party apps which was considered detrimental to public interest," the RBI said.

It further said these companies were also not complying with the extant regulations pertaining to charging of excessive interest and had resorted to undue harassment of customers for loan recovery purposes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 25 2022. 19:39 IST

