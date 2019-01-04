Govt to form panel to roll out in-flight mobile phone services by March

The government on Friday decided to form an panel to roll out services within three months, an official source said.

The group will meet every 15 days to sort out issues and expedite the process of approvals till the rollout of in-flight and maritime connectivity (IFMC) services stabilises, the source told

"A meeting was held today with industry players -- airlines, shipping companies, telecom operators and government departments. It has been decided to form an group for quick rollout of IFMC services. The group will meet every 15 days to sort out issues that arise till the implementation smoothens," the source said.

The government has notified rules for providing phone services during and ship voyage within Indian territory.

The meeting on IFMC services, chaired by (DoT) Anshu Prakash, lasted for about two hours.

It was attended by representatives from the of Civil Aviation, of Shipping, as well as DoT.

Industry players like Air India, Vistara, Indigo, SpiceJet, Go Air, , AirAsia, BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Hughes India, Tata Telenet, Inmarsat, and also attended the meeting.

"Based on the discussions, it was felt that the services will be rolled out within three months. said that they have made arrangement for the service in 10 aircraft. DGCA said it will expeditiously approve modifications in aircraft," the source said.

The is learnt to have said that new aircraft are already coming with to support in-flight services and approvals will mainly be required for old planes in which modifications are required.

Meanwhile, firm has warned that are likely to play a spoiler in the uptake of in as these would make the facility costlier by 30-50 times at Rs 700-1,000 for a two-hour journey.

The firm's K Krishna had earlier said in are 7-8 times higher compared to other parts of the world due to the condition that bandwidth has to be procured from the only.

"Government departments have taken note of issues around bandwidth cost. Efforts are being made to lower bandwidth cost. has assured industry players that it will allocate bandwidth in frequencies that will be compatible with equipment and international standards," the source said.

Indian and foreign airlines and shipping companies operating in the country can provide in-flight and maritime in partnership with a valid licence holder.

IFMC services can be provided using on ground as well as through satellites.