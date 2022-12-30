No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station post 9 pm on New Year's eve

-
In an effort to manage crowd on New Year's eve, commuters won't be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station post 9 p.m. However, passengers will be allowed to enter till the departure of the last train.
A statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) read: "To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve (December 31, 2022), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train."
The DMRC has also asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
The Rajiv Chowk metro station -located on the Blue Line- is the nearest station to Connaught Place area, a hub for party-goers. On occasions like New Year's eve, people gather in huge numbers to celebrate.
The DMRC took to Twitter to share the news 'New Year's Eve update'.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 18:16 IST
