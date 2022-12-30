JUST IN
Business Standard

No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station post 9 pm on New Year's eve

'To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve (December 31, 2022), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards'

Topics
Rajiv Chowk metro station | New Year | Delhi-NCR

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rajiv Chowk metro station
Rajiv Chowk metro station

In an effort to manage crowd on New Year's eve, commuters won't be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station post 9 p.m. However, passengers will be allowed to enter till the departure of the last train.

A statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) read: "To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve (December 31, 2022), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train."

The DMRC has also asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

The Rajiv Chowk metro station -located on the Blue Line- is the nearest station to Connaught Place area, a hub for party-goers. On occasions like New Year's eve, people gather in huge numbers to celebrate.

The DMRC took to Twitter to share the news 'New Year's Eve update'.

--IANS

spr/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 18:16 IST

`
