Govt to organise week-long nationwide campaign for farmers from April 25

Union Agriculture Ministry will organise a week- long nationwide campaign till April 30 at regional level to highlight the achievements made in the farm sector since independence and also create awareness about the various programmes run by the Centre for the benefits of farmers.
The campaign 'Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari' will be organised as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association with other ministries and government departments, an official statement said.
As part of the campaign beginning April 25, farmers' fair will be organised at each Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) along with field exhibition on natural farming, it said.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar would be launching a nationwide workshop on crop insurance organised by the common service centre (CSC).
A discourse on agro-ecological and livestock practices would be held under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -National Rural Livelihood Mission along with Ministry of Rural Development.
A webinar on One District One Product (ODOP) will be held by the commerce ministry and Ministry of Food Processing Industries. A National Atmanirbhar Bharat Conclave of 75 selected farmers and entrepreneurs will also be held.
During the campaign, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will organise ODOP-based workshop, webinar and awareness programmes about various schemes of the departments.
More than one crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate in the campaign through direct (offline) and virtual (online) medium across the country.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a mass festival to commemorate the 75 years of its independence.
The festival has already begun across the country from March 12, 2021 and will conclude on August 15, 2023.
