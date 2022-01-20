Our progress lies in progress of nation: PM Modi at 'Azadi Mahotsav' launch

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the progress of the people lies in the progress of the nation itself.
"Today crores of Indians are putting the foundation stone of Swarnim Bharat. Our dreams and the country's dreams are not different. Our personal and country's achievements are not different. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation," the Prime Minister said while virtually delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore'.
Speaking at the event the Prime Minister further said, "The nation exists from us, and we exist from the nation. This realization is becoming the biggest strength of Indians in the making of a new India."
The Prime Minister also said that with 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore', today we are starting a very important event for the country.
The program unveiled yearlong initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15000 programs and events.
During the event, Prime Minister flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 130 countries. The event is being held on the occasion of the 53rd Ascension Anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, Founding Father of Brahma Kumaris.
