Indian democracy 'perfect example' of inclusive growth: LS Speaker Om Birla

Indian democracy and its institutions have set a "perfect example" of inclusive growth before the world, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said here on Sunday, asserting that democratic ideology has kept India united despite being a vast and diverse country.
Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation on a three-nation visit, reached Singapore on Sunday.
Addressing the Indian diaspora here, Birla said that in the 75 years of its independence, India has undergone an extensive political, social and economic transformation.
"Our democratic system and institutions have set a perfect example of inclusive growth before the whole world. Our democracy is the oldest and most vibrant democracy in the world, he said, adding that the government is creating new opportunities in areas of defence and technology.
"It is our achievement that despite being such a vast and diverse nation, democratic ideology has kept us united. Today people from all the regions of the country, people of all the languages are working in the service of the nation and building the nation with the spirit of the nation first," he said.
Talking about various initiatives of the Indian government, Birla said Start Up India', Digital India', Stand Up India' and Skill India' have been launched to make full use of the potential of the talented youth and entrepreneurs.
Today, India is being seen as a symbol of positive change in the whole world. The present era is an era of socio-economic change in India, an era of innovation, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.
Discussing the role of the Indian diaspora in Singapore, Birla said the Indian diaspora is one of the important powerful forces of India's Look East Policy.
On the basis of our Look East Policy, we are taking policy decisions to strengthen economic trade relations with the countries of the South East Asia region. We have historically shared cultural and spiritual ties with the countries of the eastern region, we have a common heritage in the form of Buddhism, he said.
Birla said India has always stood for global peace and stability. We have always believed that global prosperity and progress is possible only when our penultimate goal is peace and stability and we adhere to the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, he said.
The diaspora is playing the role of a catalyst to further bridge the gap among countries and improve bilateral relationship, he said.
Noting that India and Singapore have a centuries-old history of common traditions, exchange of cultures, trade and friendly relations, he said the strong bilateral ties are based on long-standing political, economic and cultural cooperation.
