Govt to re-open Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday: Amit Shah

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kartarpur | File photo

The government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district

Shah said the decision reflects the Modi government's immense reverence for Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community.

"In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

"This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Shah tweeted.

The home minister said the nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and he was confident that this move will further "boost the joy and happiness across the country".

First Published: Tue, November 16 2021. 14:10 IST

