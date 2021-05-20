Govt to set up 'Defence Enclave' under Central Vista redevelopment project

-
ALSO READ
Central Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins
A new house for Prime Minister by '22; Central Vista project gets green nod
Central Vista: Prime Minister's residence to have 10 four-storey buildings
We welcome SC judgement giving go-ahead to Central Vista project: Puri
Delhi HC to hear plea on construction of Central Vista Project on May 11
-
The government will set up a large 'Defence Enclave' to house top defence brass and personnel under its ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, official sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.
According to the sources, the vice president's house and its nearby buildings will be demolished to pave the way for constructing the defence enclave. The new residence of the vice president will come up near the North Block.
At present, the defence minister, his deputy, defence secretary, Army chief, Navy chief as well as several three-star officers have their offices at the South Block.
The offices of the Navy, Army and Air Force are also spread across several parts of central Delhi, including the Lutyens' Zone. Many operate from hutments near the North and South Blocks.
"There are currently various offices of the defence ministry at many places. They will now have their own large 'Defence Enclave' that is also required from security point of view. The new enclave will be constructed by 2026 and this will be part of the ten buildings to be constructed under the common central secretariat," a source told PTI.
The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and a new vice president enclave.
"The land where the vice president's house exists at present will also be used for the new enclave along with the nearby land," the source said.
According to the six-year timeline of the redevelopment project, the new parliament building will be completed by November 2022, the prime minister's residence by December 2022, vice president's enclave by September 2022, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) by April 2023, MP chambers by March 2024, National Archives of India by June 2024 and Central Conference Centre by December 2026 among others.
The North and South Blocks, which have symbolised the government's authority since their inception in Lutyens' Delhi, are likely to reflect the history of India till 1857 and post the First War of Independence as the centre has planned to convert the two heritage buildings into museums as part of the Central Vista project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU