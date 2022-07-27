Govt wants Oppn-free India: Cong protests agencies misuse, MPs suspension

-
ALSO READ
Miffed with Cong for disrespecting Ghulam Nabi Azad, nephew joins BJP
All political parties, including mine, create division: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'BJP wants to tarnish image of Congress, Gandhi family': Adhir Ranjan
Adhir denies controversial 'when a big tree falls' tweet, blames hackers
Former J-K CM and Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests Covid positive
-
Congress MPs held a sit-in at Vijay Chowk here on Wednesday over the alleged misuse of investigative agencies and suspension of Opposition legislators, with senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying it seems that the government wants an "Opposition-mukt" Bharat.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and a host of party MPs sat on a protest and raised slogans against the alleged "misuse" of agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the suspension of Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
They also raised the issue of price rise and the imposition of the Goods and Ssrvices Tax (GST) on certain essential daily-use items.
The MPs marched from the Parliament complex to the Vijay Chowk lawns, where they held a sit-in raising slogans and holding up banners.
"We are fighting on issues of people such as price rise and GST on essential items of daily use. We will keep fighting against this and the misuse of the ED and other agencies. The suspension of MPs is wrong and we demand that it be taken back immediately," Kharge told reporters.
Chowdhury said the manner in which investigative agencies are being used, it seems that the government wants an "Opposition-mukt Bharat".
Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged that the money-laundering law has been weaponised to target and humiliate people, and urged the Supreme Court to decide on the matter concerning the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case soon.
The assertion came on a day when Congress president Sonia Gandhi (75) appeared before the ED for the third day to face questioning in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper.
The Congress also fielded its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and said political opponents should not be treated as "enemies".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU