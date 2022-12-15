JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Maurya accuses SP of delaying municipal polls
Congress gives adjournment notice in LS for 3rd day in row on border clash
Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'
UP govt to give jobs to poor couples wedded under CM's mass marriage scheme
UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance
Allahabad HC asks govt to put criminals' records on dedicated portal
Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India
G20 under India can make progress in debt relief, crypto: Gita Gopinath
Assam govt launches 'Orunodoi 2.0', scheme to benefit over 1 mn people
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Indian Railways wins 9 awards for its efforts towards energy conservation
Business Standard

Govt wants to discuss global warming over joblessness: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming

Topics
TMC | Derek O’Brien | Global Warming

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien. Photo: PTI
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien. Photo: PTI

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming.

On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament.

"Opposition parties including TMC want #Parliament to discuss now:

1. Federal structure. Economic blockade destabilizing state govts

2. NE issues, focus Meghalaya

3. Unemployment

4. Price rise

5. Misuse of central agencies

6. China

GOVT STUNT. To avoid these, discuss Global Warming," tweeted O'Brien.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TMC

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.