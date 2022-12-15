Govt wants to discuss global warming over joblessness: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss .

On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament.

"Opposition parties including want #Parliament to discuss now:



1. Federal structure. Economic blockade destabilizing state govts



2. NE issues, focus Meghalaya



3. Unemployment



4. Price rise



5. Misuse of central agencies



6. China



GOVT STUNT. To avoid these, discuss Global Warming," tweeted O'Brien.

