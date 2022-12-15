Govt wants to discuss global warming over joblessness: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

-
-
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming.
On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament.
"Opposition parties including TMC want #Parliament to discuss now:
1. Federal structure. Economic blockade destabilizing state govts
2. NE issues, focus Meghalaya
3. Unemployment
4. Price rise
5. Misuse of central agencies
6. China
GOVT STUNT. To avoid these, discuss Global Warming," tweeted O'Brien.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:53 IST
