JUST IN
India Energy Week : PM Modi seeks more investments in oil & gas, refineries
Hillary Clinton announces $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund
SC to hear plea against appointment of Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge
PM asks investors to explore investment opportunities in energy sector
Drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh seized following raid in Mumbai: Official
Delhi HC refuses PIL seeking to conduct LS, Assembly polls together in 2024
Union Budget a silent strike on poor by Modi govt, says Sonia Gandhi
India ready to provide help to earthquake-affected in Turkey: PM Modi
Delhi mayor polls: Amid sloganeering, MCD House adjourned briefly
PM Modi arrives in Karnataka to inauguarate projects, India Energy Week
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
India Energy Week : PM Modi seeks more investments in oil & gas, refineries
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Collegium has taken cognizance, says SC on plea against Gowri's appointment

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to fix hearing on Tuesday a plea against the appointment of Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court

Topics
Supreme Court | Madras High Court

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Justice D Y Chandrachud
Justice D Y Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to fix hearing on Tuesday a plea against the appointment of Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "There are certain developments that have taken place. The collegium has taken cognisance of what came to our attention after we made the recommendation."

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, said, "Since we have already taken cognisance, we'll list the matter tomorrow morning. Let it go before an appropriate bench."

The top court advanced its hearing on a mentioning made by senior advocate Raju Ramachandran second time after the bench assembled in the post-lunch session.

Earlier during the day, Ramachandran mentioned the matter before a bench and sought urgent listing of the petition, saying it is an urgent petition by senior lawyers of Madras concerning the impending appointment and they are praying for interim relief.

He urged the apex court to hear the matter at the earliest. Initially, the bench said it will hear the matter next Monday. But Ramachandran pressed for an earlier date for hearing, and then the Chief Justice agreed to take up the matter on Friday.

However, a short while before the petition was mentioned for urgent hearing, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the Centre has appointed 13 additional judges to high courts, which included Gowri's name.
 

 

The Supreme Court collegium on January 17 had proposed the elevation of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, as judge of the Madras High Court.

A group of Madras High Court lawyers have opposed Gowri's proposed appointment after reports emerged about her affiliation to the BJP and also certain alleged statements about Muslims and Christians, including 'Love Jihad' and illegal conversion.

--IANS

ss/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 15:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU