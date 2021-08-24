India, Pak issue diplomatic visas to each other after 28 months

-
ALSO READ
Trump's H-1B ban expires: What this means for Indian IT professionals
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
BLS International resumes accepting visa applications for India, others
US group opposes Biden admin's decision to reverse Trump era H1B visa norms
-
India and Pakistan have issued assignment visas to each other's diplomats after a gap of around 28 months as both countries are trying to normalise ties.
Both countries have issued a large number of assignment visas to each other's diplomatic staff in recent weeks.
According to the Express Tribune, India and Pakistan have issued visas on all applications submitted by March 15, 2021.
A total of seven Pakistani diplomats received assignment visas from India while Pakistan issued visas to 33 Indian officials.
As per the Express Tribune, India and Pakistan are likely to issue more visas to each other's diplomats.
Both countries around the world issue assignment visas to diplomats and embassy staff from other countries.
In January this year, the two arch-enemies held secret talks in Dubai, initiated backchannel diplomacy aimed at normalising ties in the next several months.
The armies of both India and Pakistan in February 2021 announced an unexpected joint ceasefire.
In April, the UAE's envoy to Washington said that the Gulf state was mediating between India and Pakistan to reach a healthy and functional relationship, reported the Express Tribune.
Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said in a virtual discussion with Stanford University's Hoover Institution said, "UAE had played a role in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level".
"They might not sort of becoming best friends but at least we want to get it to a level where it's functional, where it's operational, where they are speaking to each other," he added.
Earlier in March, Chief of Amy Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on India to bury the past and move towards cooperation.
The ties between both the countries were severed after the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.
A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU