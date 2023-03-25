JUST IN
Guj police conduct raids at 17 jails in state to check illegal activities
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha disqualification row: Here is what you need to know
Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador to India by VP Kamala Harris
Enemy properties: Most Pakistani assets in UP, Chinese in Meghalaya
Gordon Moore, credited for bringing PCs to millions of homes, dies at 94
LIVE: Rahul trying to divert and mislead people, insulted OBCs, says BJP
Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar
50% of respiratory problem cases hospitalised in 2 months are of H3N2: Govt
Police detain DK Shivakumar, others over Rahul Gandhi conviction row
Ocean security must be strengthened as most drugs are shipped in Pak: Shah
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India will achieve 'developed' tag with efforts of all countrymen: PM
icon-arrow-left
Differences between govt and judiciary possible, no clash: Kiren Rijiju
Business Standard

Guj police conduct raids at 17 jails in state to check illegal activities

Another purpose of the operation is to find out whether the jail inmates are being provided facilities as per the rules properly, state Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay said

Topics
Gujarat | Police | indian jails

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Gujarat police are conducting raids across 17 jails in the state to check if any illegal activities are taking place there and also to ensure that the inmates are getting facilities they are entitled to as per the law, a top official said.

As many as 1,700 police personnel, including officers, are involved in the operation that began Friday night, state Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay said. The raids are being conducted in central jails in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and other cities as well in sub-jails, he told reporters on Friday night when the operation was underway. "The purpose behind the raids is to find out if any illegal activities are taking place in the jails and to prevent them. Sniffer dogs have also been roped in this intense search operation," Sahay said.

Another purpose of the operation is to find out whether the jail inmates are being provided facilities as per the rules properly, he said. The police personnel involved in the operation wore body-worn cameras and the entire process was live telecast in the state police control centre in Gandhinagar where Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, DGP Sahay and other senior officers were present.

"During the operation, the police talked to the inmates and jail officials," Sahay said. A few hours into the raids, some smartphones were recovered from jail barracks, he said, adding that more information about the raids will be shared later in the day after the operation concludes.

"The police officials wore body-worn cameras to ensure transparency, and minister Sanghavi saw the live telecast of the raids at the state control room in Gandhinagar," Sahay said.

The Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad, one of the facilities were the raid was being conducted, houses alleged gangster from Uttar Pradesh, Atiq Ahmed, and many convicts of the Ahmedabad serial blasts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 14:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.