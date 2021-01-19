Gujarat: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over them in Surat

-
ALSO READ
Six migrant workers from UP killed in road accident near Hyderabad
Rs 14.58 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in road accident
Gujarat: Migrant workers' employers asked to follow Covid-19 norms
Gujarat coronavirus update: 262 new cases detected in Surat, 12 deaths
Fire at ONGC plant in Surat extinguished; no casualty, injury reported
-
Fifteen migrant labourers sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district were killed on Tuesday after being crushed under a speeding truck, police said.
The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.
The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, police said. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital, police said.
The truck driver has been arrested, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU