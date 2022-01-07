Karnataka's Omicron tally at 333 with 107 fresh infections

on Friday reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

"107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333," Sudhakar tweeted.

Health officials said the infected persons have been isolated.

It is not known whether the infected persons were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

