Gujarat coronavirus update: Covid-19 tally at 101,695, toll reaches 3,078

Gujarat's corona cases rose to 1,01,695 with the addition of 1,320 cases on Friday while the toll reached 3,078 as 14 more succumbed.

During August, the state had seen 35,002 positive cases with a daily average of 1,129 cases, while in September so far, 5,260 cases have been detected with an average of 1,315 cases daily.

A total of 1,218 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total to 82,398, while the state has 16,219 active cases, of which 92 critical patients were still on ventilator.

Of the new cases, hotspot Surat continued to lead with 271 cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 171 and Rajkot with 163.

Vadodara saw 125 cases, Jamnagar 111, Bhavnagar 53, Gandhinagar 36, Patan 30, Panchmahals and Junagadh 29 each, Amreli and Mehsana 26 each, Kutch and Morbi 25 each, Banaskantha 24, Narmada 20, Bharuch 19, Gir-Somnath 15, Sabarkantha and Surendranagar 14 each, Navsari and Tapi 13 each, Anand and Dahod 12 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 10, Kheda and Mahisagar seven each, Botad, Chhota Udepur and Valsad six each and Aravalli with three.

Of the new deaths, four were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat, two from Rajkot and one each from Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Patan, Vadodara and Gandhinagar.

Gujarat's mortality rate is currently 3.02 per cent.

Health authorities have so far conducted 26,35,369 RT-PCR tests, while the state has 5,53,061 people under quarantine - 5,51,582 at home and 1,479 in government facilities.

