Gujarat govt distributes loans to 4,000 street vendors under PMSVANidhi

were distributed to 4,000 street vendors in under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday.

The PMSVANidhi scheme intends to facilitate collateral-free working capital of up to Rs 10,000 of one-year tenure to approximately 50 lakh street vendors across the country.

"Our government is determined to solve the problems of everyone and bring them in the mainstream of development. In every scheme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a thought about how it can be useful to the last person in society," the CM said.

The event for 4,000 street vendors was held at the exhibition hall of Science City, Ahmedabad, with the CM handing over loan cheques to a few beneficiaries.

