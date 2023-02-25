JUST IN
India, UK finance ministers agree to make further progress on FTA
Business Standard

Gujarat govt distributes loans to 4,000 street vendors under PMSVANidhi

The event for 4,000 street vendors was held at the exhibition hall of Science City, Ahmedabad, with the CM handing over loan cheques to a few beneficiaries

Topics
Gujarat | loans

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP candidate Bhupendra Patel flashes the victory sign celebrating the party's victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Loans were distributed to 4,000 street vendors in Gujarat under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday.

The PMSVANidhi scheme intends to facilitate collateral-free working capital loans of up to Rs 10,000 of one-year tenure to approximately 50 lakh street vendors across the country.

"Our government is determined to solve the problems of everyone and bring them in the mainstream of development. In every scheme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a thought about how it can be useful to the last person in society," the CM said.

The event for 4,000 street vendors was held at the exhibition hall of Science City, Ahmedabad, with the CM handing over loan cheques to a few beneficiaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 23:44 IST

