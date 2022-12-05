JUST IN
Iran morality police status unclear after 'closure' comment due to protests
Culture is the mirror of society, says Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal
PM thanks several world leaders for wishes on India assuming G20 presidency
G20 delegates get a taste of Rajasthan delicacies at first Sherpa meeting
Nation will become 'viswaguru' in 25 years, says President Droupadi Murmu
BSF conducts Raising Day parade in Amritsar for first time in 57 yrs
J-K to create pool of cyber security analysts to tackle cyber terrorism
G20 Sherpas in Udaipur to discuss tech transformation, green development
Uttarakhand's CM Dhami flags off 10 new electric buses in Dehradun
Chhattisgarh: US-made weapon recovered from Naxalites killed in Bijapur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
MCD polls: Voters boycott 3 polling stations in Delhi's Nangal Thakran ward
Business Standard

Gujarat polls: Cong candidate Kanti Kharadi 'missing' after alleged assault

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani was first to share the information about the missing party candidate on social media

Topics
Gujarat elections | Congress | Gujarat

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

Gujarat polls, Congress candidate, Kanti Kharadi
Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi

Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Gujarat's Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing after an attack on him on late Sunday evening.

Banaskantha police have started searching for Kharadi, sources said.

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani was first to share the information about the missing party candidate on social media. "BJP candidate and party goons have attacked Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi, when he was returning after visiting villages and workers, his car was intercepted and attacked, it was an attempt to kill him, the vehicle has turtled and Kantibhai is still missing," Mevani said in a tweet.

Banaskatha district police control room in-charge has confirmed that the control room has received an information about an attack on Kanti Kharadi. The incident has happened in the Hadad Police station area. When contacted, the investigation officer V.R. Makwana was not reachable.

The district Congress president Bharatsinh Vaghela told IANS that his efforts to reach Kharadi has failed. "Though I tried to speak and seek intervention of the Superintendent of Police, he is not responding to my calls."

--IANS

har/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat elections

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 07:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.