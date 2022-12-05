JUST IN
G20 delegates get a taste of Rajasthan delicacies at first Sherpa meeting

On the platter for rice lovers was 'masala khichdi', as well as a warm and nutritious 'bajre ka khichda', a winter staple of Rajasthan topped with a dollop of ghee

Topics
G20 summit | Udaipur  | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Udaipur (Raj) 

G20 delegates, G20 Sherpas Meet, Udaipur
G20 delegates at the 1st G20 Sherpas Meet in Udaipur

A Mewati spread of delicacies, including the signature dish of Rajasthan -- daal-baati topped with spicy garlic chutney, onion salad, fresh herbs and dash of lemon -- was relished by G20 delegates attending the first Sherpa meeting here Sunday night.

A lip-smacking mutton curry was also on the platter for those who savour non-vegetarian food with crunchy poppadam as an accompaniment.

'Chhonka hua matar' (green peas tempered with aromatic spices), 'cholai ro saag' (stir fried amaranth leaves), 'aloo rasedar' (potato curry), 'bhune baigan ro bharto' (roasted eggplant mash cooked with spices) were for the main course with an assortment of breads.

On the platter for rice lovers was 'masala khichdi' (spiced rice and lentils), as well as a warm and nutritious 'bajre ka khichda' (pearl millet, rice and lentils), a winter staple of Rajasthan topped with a dollop of ghee.

Earlier, Rajesh Vaishnav, a practitioner of the 300-year-old Jal Sanjhi art form of Rajasthan where the canvas is the surface of water, created beautiful pieces of art for all the guests to view and appreciate.

The Desert Music Symphony led by the renowned Sangeet Natak Academy awardee Gazi Khan Barna including maestros of both the Langa and Manganiyar folk musical linage of Rajasthan delivered a memorable performance for the guests.

Apart from presenting folk music, the programme also showcased an ensemble of Rajasthani folk musical instruments like kamaicha, sindhi sarengi, surinda, algoza, matka, murli, dholak, khartal, bhapang, tandura, morchang, manjira.

Going back to the roots, the Desert Music Symphony was specially curated to give the esteemed guests an immersive cultural experience, embedded in the folk tradition of Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 06:52 IST

`
