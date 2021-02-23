Gujarat records 348 new coronavirus cases, 294 recoveries, no death

-
-
The COVID-19 tally of Gujarat
rose by 348 on Tuesday to touch 2,67,767, while 294 people recovered and the death toll remained unchanged during the day, an official said.
The recovery count in the state is 2,61,575, while the number of deaths stands at 4,406, leaving the state with 1,786 active cases, including 31 on ventilator support, he added.
"The recovery rate went down slightly to 97.69 per cent from 97.70 per cent a day earlier. Of the new cases, Vadodara led with 76, followed by 74 in Ahmedabad, 66 in Surat, 52 in Rajkot," he said.
An official said 8,14,435 beneficiaries have been administered the second dose of coronavirus vaccine in the state till Tuesday, while 72,713 health and frontline workers have received the first dose so far.
The caseload and recovery count of the neighbouring Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli remained at 3,374 and 3,370 respectively, while active cases stood at two.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,67,767, new cases 348, death toll 4,406, discharged 2,61,575, active cases 1,786, people tested so far - figures not released.
