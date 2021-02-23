Over 11.9 million healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid

-
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 11.9 million, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
A total of 1,19,07,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,53,434 sessions till 6 pm on Tuesday, according to a provisional report.
The beneficiaries include 64,71,047 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 13,21,635 HCWs who have taken the second dose and 41,14,710 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose.
While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, the vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.
"A total 1,61,840 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on Tuesday, the 39th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 98,382 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 63,458 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that the final reports for the day would be compiled by late night.
A total of 8,557 sessions were conducted till 6 pm on Tuesday.
The ministry said five adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) related to the first dose and three cases of AEFI related to the second dose of the vaccine were reported till 6 pm on the 39th day of the vaccination drive.
The total number of 1,19,07,392 beneficiaries vaccinated includes 5,82,966 from Bihar,4,68,145fromKerala,7,20,392fromKarnataka,6,75,401 from Madhya Pradesh, 10,03,706from Maharashtra,3,41,283fromDelhi,9,01,400 from Gujarat, 12,26,775from Uttar Pradesh and 7,60,539fromWest Bengal, according to the provisional report.
