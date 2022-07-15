Gujarat registers 822 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active cases at 4,482

-
Gujarat on Friday reported 822 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 12,41,310, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the Health Department.
The fresh deaths - one each in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar city - pushed the toll to 10,953, said the department in a release. The tally of recoveries rose to 12,25,875 after 612 patients were declared discharged during the day, said the release. Gujarat now has 4,482 active cases. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,41,310, new cases 822, deaths 10,953, recoveries 12,25,875, active cases 4,482 and people tested so far - figures not released.
