Gujarat reports 14 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 118

reported 14 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 12,24,443, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a health department official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 17 to touch 12,13,382, leaving the state with an active caseload of 118.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,443 new cases 14, deaths 10,943, discharged 12,13,382 active cases 118 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)