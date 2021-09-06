Gujarat reports 19 coronavirus cases today; over 600,000 vaccinated

-
Gujarat on Monday reported 19 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 8,25,509, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082, an official said.
The discharge of 13 people increased the recovery count to 8,15,275, leaving the state with 152 active cases, including seven critical patients, he said.
Ahmedabad led with nine cases, followed by three each in Surat and Vadodara, he said.
An official release said 6,01,254 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 4,97,04,707.
Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu's tally and recovery count stood unchanged at 10,637 and 10,631, respectively, on Monday, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with two active cases.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,509, new cases 19, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,275, active cases 152, people tested so far - figures not released.
