Mumbai logs 2,510 new Covid-19 infections, highest since May 8

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily addition since May 8, and one death, taking its tally to 7,75,808 and toll to 16,375, a civic official said.
The spike in the country's financial capital has got pronounced since December 20, when just 283 cases were reported. Tuesday had witnessed 1,377 cases in the metropolis, and Wednesday's figure was a jump by over 80 per cent, he pointed out.
On May 8, Mumbai had seen 2,678 coronavirus cases when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.
So far, 7,48,788 people have been discharged post-recovery, including 251 during the day, leaving the city with an active tally of 8,060, he said.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the growth rate in cases was 0.10 per cent between December 22 and 28, the recovery rate was 97 per cent, while the time for the tally to double stood at 682 days.
As many as 51,843 COVID-19 samples were examined in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the overall number of tests to 1,35,76,453, the BMC said.
There are 45 sealed buildings in Mumbai as on Wednesday, up from 37 a day earlier, and one containment zone, as per civic data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU