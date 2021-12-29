As Covid cases rise in Goa, health minister Rane seeks emergency meet

-
ALSO READ
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
PM to visit Goa tomorrow, to participate in Liberation Day celebrations
Probe panel slams Goa hospital for O2 shortage, Oppn stages walkout
Goa elections: MGP announces pre-poll alliance with Mamata's TMC
-
Goa on Wednesday reported 170 COVID-19 cases, up from 112 a day earlier, leading to state health minister Vishwajit Rane asking the Directorate of Health Services and GMCH to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the situation and find solutions.
In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, there has been a significant jump from 112 (28th December) to 170 today, similar to the rise that occurred in April-May 2021. I have suggested to Dir. DHS and Dean GMC to convene an emergency meeting with expert doctors to suggest measures, he tweeted.
It would allow the state government to take appropriate action in light of the increasing number of cases, he said. As on Wednesday, the state has 657 active cases.
Earlier in the day, Chief minister Pramod Sawant said only those who have been fully vaccinated or have a recent COVID-19 negative report would be allowed to enter restaurants etc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU