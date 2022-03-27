Gujarat reports 9 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 259

-
Gujarat on Sunday reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,23,871, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, an official said.
So far, 12,12,670 people have recovered from the infection, including 26 during the day, which left the state with an active caseload of 259, he said.
A government release said 17,310 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered in the state to 10.58 crore.
The tally and recovery count of adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu stood unchanged at 11,410 and 11,406 respectively, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with no active case.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,871, new cases 9, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,670, active cases 259, people tested so far - figures not released.
